Unicaja Banco price target raised to EUR 1.60 from EUR 1.55 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Unicaja Banco (UNJCF) to EUR 1.60 from EUR 1.55 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
