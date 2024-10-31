Unicaja Banco price target raised to EUR 1.15 from EUR 1.10 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Unicaja Banco (UNJCF) to EUR 1.15 from EUR 1.10 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.

