Unicaja Banco price target lowered to EUR 1.13 from EUR 1.21 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Unicaja Banco (UNJCF) to EUR 1.13 from EUR 1.21 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
