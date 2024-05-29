News & Insights

Stocks

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Updates Corporate Charter

May 29, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE, a European commercial real estate company, has updated its Articles of Association, reflecting its legal status and corporate objectives. Established in 1968, the company transformed into a European Company in 2009 and has its shares stapled with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. A Shares since 2018. The company focuses on investment, development, and management of property assets, and is set to continue operations until at least 22 July 2067.

For further insights into AU:URW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.