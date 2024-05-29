Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Updates Corporate Charter

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE, a European commercial real estate company, has updated its Articles of Association, reflecting its legal status and corporate objectives. Established in 1968, the company transformed into a European Company in 2009 and has its shares stapled with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. A Shares since 2018. The company focuses on investment, development, and management of property assets, and is set to continue operations until at least 22 July 2067.

