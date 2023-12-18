Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield - Stapled (UNBLF) Price Target Increased by 9.78% to 67.55

The average one-year price target for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield - Stapled (OTC:UNBLF) has been revised to 67.55 / share. This is an increase of 9.78% from the prior estimate of 61.54 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.86 to a high of 92.34 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.58% from the latest reported closing price of 67.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield - Stapled. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNBLF is 0.17%, an increase of 23.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.76% to 459K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DOMIX - Domini Impact International Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 171K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNBLF by 35.38% over the last quarter.

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 66K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 61K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 38.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNBLF by 7.04% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 52K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 11.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNBLF by 11.49% over the last quarter.

NOINX - Northern International Equity Index Fund holds 33K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.