Markets

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Sells The Village To Kroenke In $325 Mln Deal

December 27, 2022 — 04:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF.PK) Monday announced the completion of the sale of its A+-rated outdoor lifestyle destination 'The Village' in Los Angeles to the Kroenke Organization. The sale is part of the streamlining of the U.S. regional asset portfolio to reduce financial exposure.

The sale price of $325 million reflects an initial yield of 5.6 percent on the in-place Net Operating Income, and a 10.6 percent discount to the last unaffected appraisal.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield said through the sale of The Village, it has made $1.1 Bn in total proceeds to date from the planned reduction of its financial exposure to the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.