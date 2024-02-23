Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (UNBLF) Price Target Increased by 17.61% to 79.45

The average one-year price target for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCPK:UNBLF) has been revised to 79.45 / share. This is an increase of 17.61% from the prior estimate of 67.55 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.22 to a high of 116.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.62% from the latest reported closing price of 75.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNBLF is 0.21%, an increase of 6.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 11,577K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,399K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNBLF by 0.88% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 921K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNBLF by 1.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 823K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNBLF by 1.98% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 661K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNBLF by 1.90% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 473K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNBLF by 5.50% over the last quarter.

