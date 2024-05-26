Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Rewards CFO with Shares

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE’s CFO, Mr. Fabrice Mouchel, has been granted 7,065 stapled shares and 18,058 stock options as part of a Long Term Incentive Plan established in 2021. These shares vested at a stock price of €79.68, while the stock options became exercisable at €67.38, both outside of the trading venue. This financial move has been filed with both French and Dutch financial market authorities and overseen by Group Director of Corporate & Securities Law, Béatrice Dang.

