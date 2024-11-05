News & Insights

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Reports CDI Changes for October

November 05, 2024 — 04:49 pm EST

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s recent statement reveals a slight decrease in the number of CDIs issued over quoted securities for October 2024, dropping by 545,340 from the previous month. This change is attributed to net transfers of securities, while the total number of class B shares and performance shares remained stable. Investors may find interest in the adjustments and their potential implications for the company’s market presence.

