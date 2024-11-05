Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Reports CDI Changes for October

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s recent statement reveals a slight decrease in the number of CDIs issued over quoted securities for October 2024, dropping by 545,340 from the previous month. This change is attributed to net transfers of securities, while the total number of class B shares and performance shares remained stable. Investors may find interest in the adjustments and their potential implications for the company’s market presence.

For further insights into AU:URW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.