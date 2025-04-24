Markets

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Q1 Revenues Remain Stable

April 24, 2025 — 02:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF, UNRDY), Thursday reported that its proportionate turnover for the first quarter was 943.3 million euros, up slightly from 942.8 million euros last year.

On IFRS basis, total turnover for the first quarter was 800.5 million euros, compared to 799.0 million euros last year.

Shopping Centres Gross Rental Income on a proportionate basis amounted to 621.7 million euros, up from 616.4 million euros in the first quarter of 2024.

The group confirms its 2025 adjusted recurring earnings per share is expected to be between 9.30 and 9.50 euros.

Commenting on the results, Jean-Marie Tritant, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our operating performance in Q1 was robust, with sales and footfall both up despite unfavourable calendar effects. We delivered strong leasing activity, with MGR signed up almost 8% on top of passing rents. Westfield Hamburg Überseequartier, our newest Flagship asset, successfully opened to the public on April 8 and has already attracted over one million visits."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.