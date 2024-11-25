Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield price target raised to EUR 90 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF) to EUR 90 from EUR 85 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
