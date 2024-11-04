Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield price target raised to EUR 82 at Berenberg

Berenberg analyst Kai Klose raised the firm’s price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF) to EUR 82 from EUR 80 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.

