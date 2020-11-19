Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Names Jean-Marie Tritant Group CEO

(RTTNews) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (URW) announced that its Supervisory Board appointed Jean-Marie Tritant as Chairman of the Management Board of URW and Group CEO, succeeding Christophe Cuvillier, on January 1, 2021.

During a transition phase starting on November 19, 2020, Tritant will hold the position of Group Chief Operating Officer. As a result, Tritant has resigned from his position as Chairman of the Management Board of URW N.V.

Dominic Lowe, previously Executive Vice President Development US for URW, is now appointed Chief Operating Officer US and Chairman of the Management Board of URW N.V. with effect from November 19, 2020.

Further, the company stated that future evolutions related to the Management Board will be announced at a later date. Earlier this week, there were reports that company's chief executive officer Christophe Cuvillier and Chief Financial Officer Jaap Tonckens may leave the company.

