Markets

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Names Jean-Marie Tritant Group CEO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (URW) announced that its Supervisory Board appointed Jean-Marie Tritant as Chairman of the Management Board of URW and Group CEO, succeeding Christophe Cuvillier, on January 1, 2021.

During a transition phase starting on November 19, 2020, Tritant will hold the position of Group Chief Operating Officer. As a result, Tritant has resigned from his position as Chairman of the Management Board of URW N.V.

Dominic Lowe, previously Executive Vice President Development US for URW, is now appointed Chief Operating Officer US and Chairman of the Management Board of URW N.V. with effect from November 19, 2020.

Further, the company stated that future evolutions related to the Management Board will be announced at a later date. Earlier this week, there were reports that company's chief executive officer Christophe Cuvillier and Chief Financial Officer Jaap Tonckens may leave the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More