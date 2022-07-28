Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield H1 Adj. Recurring Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF.PK) reported first half pretax profit of 747.8 million euros compared to a loss of 552.5 million euros, last year. Net result per share to the holders of the Stapled shares was profit of 4.31 euros compared to a loss of 3.04 euros.

Adjusted recurring earnings increased to 686.7 million euros from 448.1 million euros, previous year. Adjusted recurring EPS was 4.95 euros, up 53.1% driven by the continued recovery across all business divisions. Rebasing both periods for the COVID-19 rent relief, the AREPS would have increased by 18.1%.

The company increased its 2022 adjusted recurring EPS guidance from 8.20 - 8.40 euros to at least 8.90 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.