Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield H1 Adj. Recurring Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF.PK) reported first half pretax profit of 747.8 million euros compared to a loss of 552.5 million euros, last year. Net result per share to the holders of the Stapled shares was profit of 4.31 euros compared to a loss of 3.04 euros.

Adjusted recurring earnings increased to 686.7 million euros from 448.1 million euros, previous year. Adjusted recurring EPS was 4.95 euros, up 53.1% driven by the continued recovery across all business divisions. Rebasing both periods for the COVID-19 rent relief, the AREPS would have increased by 18.1%.

The company increased its 2022 adjusted recurring EPS guidance from 8.20 - 8.40 euros to at least 8.90 euros.

