Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Exec’s Stock Transactions

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE’s Executive Managing Director, Christi Karandikar, vested 1,871 shares and exercised 4,781 stock options as part of a 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan, with transactions occurring both on and off the Euronext Paris trading venue. The shares vested at €79.68 each, while stock options were exercisable at €67.38, and 146 shares were sold at €78.9863. The financial activities were disclosed in compliance with European Market Abuse Regulation and authorized by the Group Director of Corporate & Securities Law.

