Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Exec Trades Shares

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE’s COO for Northern Europe, Mr Jurn Hoeksema, has made significant transactions involving the company’s shares, as disclosed to the French Financial Market Authority. On May 20, 2024, Hoeksema vested 2,826 stapled shares at €79.68 each and exercised 7,224 stock options at €67.38, followed by the sale of 1,469 shares at €78.9863 on Euronext Paris.

For further insights into AU:URW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.