Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Exec Completes Share Transactions

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE’s Chief Operating Officer, Jakub Skwarlo, has received a full vesting of 1,199 stapled shares and the exercisability of 3,064 stock options under the company’s 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan, with transactions occurring both on and off the Euronext Paris trading venue. Additionally, Skwarlo sold 402 of the stapled shares at a price of €78.9863 each.

