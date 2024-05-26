Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Exec Capitalizes on Incentives

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE’s COO, Mr. Scott Parsons, received a significant long-term incentive, with 3,705 stapled shares vesting and 9,471 stock options becoming exercisable, both granted in 2021. He also sold 1,829 of these shares on Euronext Paris. These financial moves, which reflect the company’s performance-based compensation strategy, were officially reported to the French Financial Market Authority.

