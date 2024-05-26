News & Insights

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield COO Engages in Stock Transactions

May 26, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE’s COO, Dominic Lowe, partook in significant stock transactions, including the vesting of 5,829 stapled shares and the exercise of 14,902 stock options, as per the company’s 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan. Additionally, Lowe sold 2,184 stapled shares on the Euronext Paris exchange. These financial activities were officially filed with European regulatory authorities and are part of the company’s transparent legal and financial disclosures.

