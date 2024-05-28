News & Insights

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Chairman Invests in Company Shares

May 28, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Jacques Richier, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE, has purchased 550 of the company’s stapled shares at a price of €79.0671 each, totaling an investment of €43,486.91. The transaction took place on the Euronext Paris, underlining confidence from the company’s leadership in its financial health. The purchase, reported in compliance with market regulations, signals potential growth and stability to investors.

