Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Board Member Vests Shares

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE reported that Michel Dessolain, a member of the Supervisory Board, has fully vested 6,123 stapled shares at €79.68 each and 15,650 stock options exercisable at €67.38, following a Long Term Incentive Plan from 2021. These transactions took place off the trading venue and have been validated by Group Director of Corporate & Securities Law, Béatrice Dang.

