Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield 9-Month Sales Up 21.2%

(RTTNews) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF, UNRDY) Wednesday reported nine-month revenues of 2.238 billion euros, up 21.2% from 1.846 billion euros last year.

Shopping centers rose 17.1% to 1.722 billion euros, while office and others gained 14.1% 69.8 million euros. Convention and exhibition rose to 202.7 million euros from 74.2 million euros, while property services and other activities revenues gained 19.0% to 114.5 million euros.

Commenting on the results, Jean-Marie Tritant, Chief Executive Officer stated: "Turnover was up +21% year-on-year, demonstrating the quality of our portfolio, our operational efficiency and the successful delivery of new assets at high pre-letting levels. Tenant sales in Q3 were at 103% of pre-COVID levels continuing the trend seen in previous quarters, with Continental Europe at 102% and the US at 108%."

