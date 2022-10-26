Markets

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield 9-Month Sales Up 21.2%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF, UNRDY) Wednesday reported nine-month revenues of 2.238 billion euros, up 21.2% from 1.846 billion euros last year.

Shopping centers rose 17.1% to 1.722 billion euros, while office and others gained 14.1% 69.8 million euros. Convention and exhibition rose to 202.7 million euros from 74.2 million euros, while property services and other activities revenues gained 19.0% to 114.5 million euros.

Commenting on the results, Jean-Marie Tritant, Chief Executive Officer stated: "Turnover was up +21% year-on-year, demonstrating the quality of our portfolio, our operational efficiency and the successful delivery of new assets at high pre-letting levels. Tenant sales in Q3 were at 103% of pre-COVID levels continuing the trend seen in previous quarters, with Continental Europe at 102% and the US at 108%."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular