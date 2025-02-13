Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield 2024 Recurring Net Profit Rises - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF.PK) reported fiscal 2024 net profit to the holders of the Stapled Shares of 146.2 million euros compared to a loss of 1.6 billion euros, last year. Profit per share was 1.04 euros compared to a loss of 11.72 euros. Recurring net result was 1.47 billion euros, up 4.5% from last year. Recurring EPS as 10.56 euros compared to 10.14 euros. Adjusted Recurring EPS was 9.85 euros compared to 9.62 euros.

Fiscal 2024 Shopping Centre Net Rental Income was at 2.07 billion euros, up 5.8% on a like-for-like basis. Tenant sales were up 4.5% at Group level compared to 2023.

For fiscal 2025, the Group expects adjusted recurring EPS to be in the range of 9.30 euros to 9.50 euros. The Group expects underlying growth of at least 5%.

