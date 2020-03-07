Unibail-Rodamco To Form Partnership With Crédit Agricole And La Française

(RTTNews) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield said that it has signed binding agreement to form a strategic partnership with Crédit Agricole Assurances and La Française on a 2.0 billion euros portfolio of five French shopping centres.

The transaction is expected to close towards the end of the second-quarter of 2020.

On February 12, 2020, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield said it had received binding offers from Crédit Agricole Assurances and La Française or the Consortium and had granted the Consortium an exclusivity period for the acquisition of a 54.2% stake in a Joint Venture that will own Aéroville, So Ouest, Alma, Toison d'Or and Confluence.

