Unibail-Rodamco Q1 Revenues Up 1.7%

(RTTNews) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBLF, UNRDY), Wednesday reported first-quarter turnover of 790.3 million euros, up 1.7% from 777.4 million euros last year.

The proportionate turnover for the first quarter was 956.6 million euros, up by 1.8% from 939.6 million euros.

The company said revenue increase was mainly due to the property development and project management revenues, partly offset by disposals completed in 2019 and the mandated cancellation of major events in March in the Convention & Exhibition business due to Covid-19.

The Shopping Centre turnover inched up 0.2% to 515.6 million euros. Turnover in the Convention & Exhibition division dropped 29.3% to 69.2 million euros, while office segment revenues dropped 11.4% to 26.2 million euros.

