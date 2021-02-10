Unibail-Rodamco Posts FY20 Loss

(RTTNews) - Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBLF.PK) Wednesday reported its full-year 2020 net result of a loss of 7.67 billion euros compared to a profit of 1.11 billion euros last year. Net result for the period per share was a loss of 52.10 euros, compared to a profit of 7.91 euros.

Recurring net result slipped 40% to 1.06 billion euros from 1.76 billion euros last year. Recurring EPS was 7.63 euros, down from 12.72 euros last year.

Adjusted recurring EPS was 7.28 euros, down from 12.37 euros last year.

Net rental income for the year slipped 28.1% to 1.79 billion euros from 2.49 billion euros last year.

Net Rental Income in shopping centres slipped 25.9%, office and others decreased 16.9% and convention and exhibition dropped 93.6%

