Unibail-Rodamco H1 Profit Down 27%

(RTTNews) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBLF, UNRDY) reported that its recurring net result for the first-half of 2020 dropped 27.2% to 667 million euros from 916 million euros last year. Recurring earnings per share declined to 4.82 euros from 6.63 euros last year.

Adjusted recurring earnings per share dropped to 4.65 euros from 6.45 euros last year.

Net Rental Income declined 15.1% to 1.07 billion euros from 1.25 billion euros last year.

