Unibail-Rodamco FY19 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBLF.PK) Wednesday reported its full-year 2019 net result of 1.11 billion euros, down from 1.24 billion euros last year. Net result for the period per share was 9.91 euros compared to 7.95 euros.

Recurring net result increased to 1.76 billion euros from 1.61 billion euros. Recurring EPS was 12.72 euros down from 13.15 euros last year.

Net rental income for the year was 2.49 billion euros, up from 2.16 billion euros last year. Net Rental Income in Shopping Centres grew 3.1%.

Looking forward, the Group expects adjusted recurring EPS for 2020 to between 11.90 to 12.10 euros.

