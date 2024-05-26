Unibail Executive Sells Over 7,000 Shares

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE’s COO for Northern Europe, Jurn Hoeksema, sold 7,223 stapled shares at a price of €79.2457 each on May 21, 2024, through Euronext Paris. The transaction was filed with the French Financial Market Authority in compliance with market regulations.

