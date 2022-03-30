Unibail aims to boost revenue from advertising, brand experience

Adds detail, quotes

March 30 (Reuters) - Westfield shopping mall owner Unibail URW.ASis setting up a new division to increase itsrevenue from advertising, brand experience and data services, it said on Wednesday.

"We are building the capabilities to market URW's pan-European platform to advertisers by creating a dedicated business division, powered by new data intelligence," CEO Jean-Marie Tritant said in a statement.

The group's shopping and lifestyle destinations platform is a "powerful" opportunity to increase revenue by "converting (its) European footfall of 550 million visits in 2021 into qualified audiences," he added.

Tritant said it anticipatedinvestment in media assets and data capabilities to generate 75 million euros ($83.30 million) in annual net revenue by 2024, up 45 million from last year.

The pandemic-induced closure of retail outlets hit shopping mall owners, leaving Unibail with over 22 billion euros of debt at the end of 2021.

The company, which seeks to trim its presence in the United States and suspended dividend payments for three years as part of a 9-billion-euro deleveraging plan, said it would reinstate a sustainable payout from the fiscal year 2023.

European retail net rental income will represent the vast majority of Unibail's income and is expected to return to pre-COVID-19 levels on a run rate basis in 2023, the group noted, with full effect in 2024.

($1=0.9003 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jason Neely)

