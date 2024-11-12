News & Insights

Uni-President China Holdings Reveals Nine-Month Profits

November 12, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Uni-President China Holdings (HK:0220) has released an update.

Uni-President China Holdings has reported its unaudited profit after tax for the first nine months of 2024, totaling RMB 1.64 billion. Several of its subsidiaries also posted strong financial performances, with President China Investments leading with RMB 1.78 billion in profit. Investors are advised to interpret these figures cautiously as they have not been audited and differ from the company’s accounting standards.

