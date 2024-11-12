Uni-President China downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs downgraded Uni-President China (UNPSF) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of HK$7.50, down from HK$8.04. The firm sees low visibility for 2025 given the company’s cost headwinds.

