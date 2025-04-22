Stocks
UFG

Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited Reports 119% Revenue Growth for 2024 Amid IPO Milestone

April 22, 2025 — 04:44 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited reported a 119% revenue increase for 2024, driven by marine fuel sales, despite a significant net income decline.

Quiver AI Summary

Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited, a marine fuel solutions provider headquartered in Singapore, announced its 2024 financial results, showcasing significant growth following its recent IPO. The company raised a total of $9.66 million by selling 2,415,000 Class A Ordinary Shares, which began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker "UFG". In 2024, Uni-Fuels reported a 119% increase in total revenues to $155.2 million, primarily driven by a 121% rise in marine fuel sales. However, due to increased operational costs and a strategic shift away from brokerage commissions, net income dropped 86% from $1.2 million in 2023 to $0.2 million. The company expressed optimism for continued growth in 2025 through global expansion and operational efficiency improvements, highlighting their commitment to enhancing market presence in a competitive landscape.

Potential Positives

  • Uni-Fuels closed its initial public offering, raising a total of $9.66 million, which strengthens its capital base.
  • The Company experienced significant growth in sales of marine fuels, achieving a 121% year-over-year increase, suggesting effective market penetration and business expansion.
  • Despite a decrease in net income, gross profit increased by 40%, indicating improved sales performance and operational capacity.
  • Management highlighted confidence in future growth and strategic initiatives to capture market share, indicating a positive outlook for sustained revenue and profitability improvement.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased by 86% from US$1.2 million in 2023 to US$0.2 million in 2024, indicating significant challenges in maintaining profitability despite increased revenues.
  • Total operating expenses rose dramatically by 236%, from US$0.9 million in 2023 to approximately US$3.0 million in 2024, reflecting possible inefficiencies or mismanagement in cost control during expansion.
  • Gross profit margin decreased from approximately 3.2% in 2023 to about 2.1% in 2024, highlighting a concerning trend in profitability relative to rising sales volumes.

FAQ

What are the recent financial results for Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited?

For 2024, Uni-Fuels reported total revenues of $155.2 million, a 119% increase year-over-year.

How much did Uni-Fuels raise in its initial public offering?

Uni-Fuels raised approximately $9.66 million through its initial public offering, selling 2,415,000 Class A Ordinary Shares.

What factors contributed to the revenue growth in 2024?

The significant revenue growth was driven by a 121% increase in marine fuel sales, supported by expanded customer bases and ports served.

What was the change in net income for Uni-Fuels in 2024?

Net income decreased by 86% to $0.2 million in 2024 from $1.2 million in 2023.

What are Uni-Fuels' expectations for the future?

Uni-Fuels anticipates ongoing growth in 2025 driven by global expansion and enhanced operational efficiency.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



SINGAPORE, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: UFG), (“Uni-Fuels” or the “Company”)

, a global provider of marine fuel solutions headquartered in Singapore, today announced its financial results for year ended December 31, 2024.




Recent Developments




  • On January 15, 2025, the Company closed its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,100,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $8.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the Class A Ordinary Shares are offered by Uni-Fuels. The Class A Ordinary Shares commenced trading on Nasdaq Capital Market on January 14, 2025, under the ticker symbol “UFG”.






  • On February 4, 2025, the Underwriter exercised the over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) in full to purchase additional 315,000 Class A Ordinary Shares from the Company at the public offering price of $4.00 per share, generated gross proceeds of $1.26 million. After giving effect to the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the total number of Class A Ordinary Shares sold by the Company in the Offering increased to 2,415,000 Class A Ordinary Shares and the gross proceeds increased to $9.66 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.






Main Highlights:




  • In 2024, Sales of Marine Fuels reached US$155.2 million, an increase of US$85.0 million, 121% Year-Over-Year, compared to approximately US$70.2 million in 2023. As a result, Total Revenues reached US$155.2 million an increase of US$84.4 million, 119% YOY, versus US$70.8 million in 2023.






  • Cost Of Revenues increased approximately US$83.5 million or 122% from approximately US$68.5 million in 2023 to US$152.0 million in 2024, mainly due to growth in sales of marine fuels with increasing cost to acquire marine fuels for sales.






  • Gross Profit was US$2.3 million in 2023 and increased YOY in 2024 by US$0.9 million, 40%, to US$3.2 million.






  • Total Operating Expenses rose from US$0.9 million in 2023 to approximately US$3.0 million, a YOY increase of US$2.1 million or 236%.






  • As a result of these factors, Net Income decreased from US$1.2 million in 2023 to US$0.2 million in 2024, a YOY decrease of approximately US$1.0 million or 86%.






Management Commentary



“We are pleased to present our first annual results as a publicly listed company, marking a transformative year for our business and laying the groundwork for accelerated global growth” said Mr. Koh Kuan Hua, Chairman & CEO of Uni-Fuels. “Our listing on Nasdaq on January 14 of this year represents a significant milestone in our corporate journey and a strategic effort to strengthen our capital base and enhance our market presence in an increasingly competitive and globalized industry. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our capacity to capture further market share and scale our operations responsibly and efficiently to build on our early success and deliver sustained value to our shareholders.”



The Company anticipates ongoing growth in 2025, driven by its global expansion in key markets and enhanced operational efficiency, positioning it to achieve continuous improvements in revenue and profitability year-over-year.




Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024




Revenues



Total revenues increased significantly by 119% from US$70.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to US$155.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This substantial increase was primarily driven by a pronounced rise in sales of marine fuels. This growth was partially offset by a decrease in brokerage commissions, part of a strategic shift in the Company’s revenue mix.





Sales of marine fuels


– Sales of marine fuels increased by approximately US$85.0 million, or 121%, from approximately US$70.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, to approximately US$155.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This increase was attributable to strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening core business activities within the sales sector. The expansion of the Company’s sales and marketing department through additional hiring enabled the Company to conduct its own marine fuels sales. As a result, the Company substantially broadened its customer base and increased the number of ports served during the year ended December 31, 2024. The number of customers for marine fuel sales nearly doubled from 83 customers in the year ended December 31, 2023 to 156 customers in the year ended December 31, 2024, while the number of ports served rose from 51 to 87 over the same period. The successful expansion into new customer bases and supply ports resulted in a substantial increase in both the number of customers and ports where the Company arranged marine fuels supplies, subsequently leading to substantial revenue growth.





Brokerage commissions


– Brokerage commissions decreased by approximately US$0.6 million or 98% to US$12,150 for the year ended December 31, 2024, from approximately US$0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This decline was primarily due to a strategic shift towards enhancing sales activities. By allocating more resources through recruiting sales and marketing specialists and other personnel, the Company decided to leverage its resources for sales instead of referring deals to other parties for brokerage commissions during the year ended December 31, 2024. The significant reduction in the number of brokerage transactions referred, which dropped to 1 for the year ended December 31, 2024, from 85 for the year ended December 31, 2023, is reflected in the decrease in the Company’s brokerage commissions.




Cost of revenues



Cost of revenues increased by approximately US$83.5 million or 122% from approximately US$68.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to US$152.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to the growth in sales of marine fuels with increasing costs to acquire marine fuels for sales.




Gross profit



Gross profit increased by approximately US$0.9 million or 40%, from approximately US$2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to approximately US$3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The total gross profit margin for the year ended December 31, 2024, was approximately 2.1%, compared to approximately 3.2% for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Gross profit margin for sales of marine fuels decreased to 2.1% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 2.3% for the year ended December 31, 2023. This decline was primarily due to the strategic focus on expanding market presence and capturing additional market share for the reselling business. As part of the Company’s growth strategy, resources were dedicated to acquiring new customers by offering competitive prices in line with market conditions to increase market share.



Despite decreases in gross profit and gross profit margin, these decisions were part of a strategy to drive sales, expand market share, and adapt to prevailing market dynamics. By offering more competitive pricing and strategically allocating resources, the Company is able to strengthen its market position and enhance long-term profitability.




Operating expenses



Selling and marketing expenses increased to US$0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from US$0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily driven by the expansion of sales activities. Personnel were added in the sales and marketing department to strengthen customer relationships. Additionally, efforts in building and nurturing relationships with customers and business partners increased, along with business travel and marketing activities, contributing to the substantial increase.



General and administrative expenses increased by US$1.7 million to US$2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to US$0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. One significant factor was the expansion of the workforce through the recruitment of administrative staff and key management personnel to enhance operational efficiency. Professional fees related to auditing consolidated financial statements, consulting services regarding leasing new office premises, and negotiating banking facilities for business financing also contributed to the increase. These factors collectively increased total general and administrative expenses compared to the preceding year, reflecting the Company’s concerted efforts to support operational growth and strategic initiatives.




Other income



Other income increased by US$46,046 from US$9,037 for the year ended December 31, 2023 to US$55,083 for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to interest income earned from fixed deposits and an increase in other ancillary service income not within the scope of ASC 606.




Income before income taxes



Income before income taxes of US$0.3 million and US$1.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease was primarily due to lower margins resulting from increased sales activities and higher operating costs during the expansion of the Company’s operations through the recruitment of staff and additional operating expenses to support growth initiatives and enhance overall capabilities during the year ended December 31, 2024.




Income tax expense



Income tax expense decreased from US$0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to US$0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was in tandem with the decrease in income before income taxes.




Net income



As a result of the foregoing factors, net income decreased by 86% from US$1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to US$0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.




About Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited



Uni-Fuels is a fast-growing global provider of marine fuel solutions, helping shipping companies optimize fuel procurement across all markets and time zones. Founded in 2021, Uni-Fuels has evolved from modest beginnings into a dynamic, forward-thinking company. Backed by a passionate team and a growing presence across multiple locations, it has forged trusted partnerships with customers, supporting them in achieving their operational objectives with confidence, from shore to shore.



For more information, visit

www.uni-fuels.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Uni-Fuels’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.




Contact Information



For Investor Relations:



Uni-Fuels Holdings Ltd


Email: investors@uni-fuels.com



Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC


Email: info@skylineccg.com

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited



Consolidated Balance Sheets


(Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)





As of December 31,




2024



2023


Assets









Current Assets








Cash

$
4,324,956


$
2,564,850

Restricted cash


-



1,500,000

Accounts receivable, net


11,458,689



12,807,009

Prepayments and other assets, net


229,928



120,910


Total current assets


16,013,573



16,992,769










Property and equipment, net


329,585



395,056

Operating lease right-of-use assets


133,103



197,863

Prepayments and other assets, net


4,457



30,576

Deferred initial public offering (“IPO”) costs


482,183



112,900


Total assets

$
16,962,901


$
17,729,164











Liabilities and shareholders’ equity


















Liabilities









Current liabilities








Accounts payable

$
10,092,160


$
11,196,384

Short-term bank loans


1,510,249



1,195,149

Amounts due to related parties


269,467



278,001

Income tax payables


91,025



272,437

Operating lease liabilities, current


104,267



85,382

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


291,464



177,737


Total current liabilities


12,358,632



13,205,090










Operating lease liabilities, non-current


41,011



127,834

Accrued expenses and other liabilities, non-current


10,153



9,700

Deferred tax liabilities, net


8,243



13,420


Total liabilities


12,418,039



13,356,044











Commitments and contingencies


















Shareholders’ equity








Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 7,350,000 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) *


735



-

Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 22,650,000 and 30,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) *


2,265



3,000

Additional paid-in capital


3,997,000



3,997,000

Accumulated other comprehensive income


145



-

Retained earnings


544,717



373,120


Total shareholders’ equity


4,544,862



4,373,120











Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$
16,962,901


$
17,729,164

















*

Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the ordinary shares issuance and share split.












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited



Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income


(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)





For the Years Ended




December 31,




2024



2023



2022


Revenues












Sales of marine fuels

$
155,180,863



67,966,869


$
19,137,919

Sales of marine fuels -related party


-



2,184,911



10,424,827

Brokerage commissions


12,150



142,479



-

Brokerage commissions -related parties


-



491,269



1,255,725

Total revenues


155,193,013



70,785,528



30,818,471















Cost of revenues


(152,009,204
)


(68,505,327
)


(28,414,153
)















Gross profit


3,183,809



2,280,201



2,404,318















Operating expenses












Selling and marketing


(661,892
)


(210,957
)


(146
)

General and administrative


(2,307,275
)


(672,131
)


(45,532
)

Total operating expenses


(2,969,167
)


(883,088
)


(45,678
)















Income from operations


214,642



1,397,113



2,358,640















Other income












Interest expense, net


(4,801
)


(1,907
)


-

Other income


59,884



10,944



4,813

Total other income, net


55,083



9,037



4,813















Income before income tax expense


269,725



1,406,150



2,363,453

Income tax expense


(98,128
)


(194,363
)


(386,321
)


Net income


171,597



1,211,787



1,977,132















Other comprehensive income












Foreign currency translation adjustments


145



-



-


Total comprehensive income

$
171,742



1,211,787


$
1,977,132















Earnings per share*












Class A ordinary shares – basic and diluted

$
0.07



-


$
-

Class B ordinary shares – basic and diluted


0.01



0.04



0.07















Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share*












Class A ordinary shares – basic and diluted


2,318,630



-



-

Class B ordinary shares – basic and diluted


27,681,370



30,000,000



30,000,000

















*

Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the ordinary shares issuance and share split.
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited



Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity


(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)





Class A ordinary share



Class B ordinary share*



Additional Paid-In



Accumulated other comprehensive



Retained







Share



Amount



Share



Amount



Capital*



income



earnings



Total


Balance as of December 31, 2021


-


$
-



30,000,000


$
3,000


$
97,001


$
-


$
284,200


$
384,201


































Net income


-



-



-



-



-



-



1,977,132



1,977,132



































Balance as of December 31, 2022


-



-



30,000,000



3,000



97,001



-



2,261,332



2,361,333


































Net income


-



-



-



-



-



-



1,211,787



1,211,787

Capital contribution from shareholder


-



-



-



-



3,899,999



-



-



3,899,999

Dividend distribution


-



-



-



-



-



-



(3,099,999
)


(3,099,999
)



































Balance as of December 31, 2023


-


$
-



30,000,000


$
3,000


$
3,997,000


$
-


$
373,120


$
4,373,120


































Net income


-



-



-



-



-



-



171,597



171,597

Foreign currency translation adjustment


-



-



-



-



-



145



-



145

Conversion of ordinary shares


7,350,000



735



(7,350,000
)


(735
)


-



-



-



-



































Balance as of December 31, 2024


7,350,000


$
735



22,650,000


$
2,265


$
3,997,000


$
145


$
544,717


$
4,544,862


















































*

Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the ordinary shares issuance and share split.





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(Expressed in U.S. dollar)





For the Years Ended December 31,




2024



2023



2022


Cash flows from operating activities:












Net income

$
171,597


$
1,211,787


$
1,977,132

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:












Depreciation


74,490



32,275



-

Allowance for credit losses


(1,733
)


8,473



4,221

Non-cash operating lease expenses


94,099



61,406



-

Deferred tax expenses (benefits)


(5,177
)


14,339



(717
)














Change in operating assets and liabilities:












Accounts receivable, net


1,351,178



(11,719,074
)


347,634

Prepayments and other assets, net


(84,024
)


(133,851
)


(725
)

Accounts payable


(1,104,224
)


9,773,464



144,080

Income tax payables


(181,412
)


(173,012
)


387,038

Operating lease liabilities


(138,287
)


(46,053
)


-

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


155,336



4,452



168,193


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



331,843




(965,794

)



3,026,856















Cash flows from investing activities:












Purchases of property and equipment


(9,020
)


(427,331
)


-


Net cash used in investing activities



(9,020

)



(427,331

)



-















Cash flows from financing activities:












Proceeds from short-term bank loans


14,117,030



7,551,546



-

Repayments of short-term bank loans


(13,801,930
)


(6,356,397
)


-

Payment of offering costs related to Initial Public Offering (“IPO”)


(369,283
)


(112,900
)


-

Capital contribution from shareholder


-



800,000



-

Borrowings from a related party


-



678,259



-

Repayment of borrowings to a related party


(8,534
)


(400,258
)


-


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(62,717

)



2,160,250




-














Net increase in cash and restricted cash


260,106



767,125



3,026,856

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year


4,064,850



3,297,725



270,869

Cash and restricted cash, end of year


4,324,956



4,064,850



3,297,725















Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets












Cash

$
4,324,956



2,564,850


$
3,297,725

Restricted cash


-



1,500,000



-


Total cash and restricted cash

$
4,324,956



4,064,850


$
3,297,725















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:












Income tax paid

$
284,717



361,841


$
-

Interest expenses paid


83,973



18,280



-















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:












Dividend distribution against capital contribution from shareholder

$
-



3,099,999


$
-

Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities


29,338



259,269



-





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

UFG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.