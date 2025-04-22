Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited Reports 119% Revenue Growth for 2024 Amid IPO Milestone

Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited reported a 119% revenue increase for 2024, driven by marine fuel sales, despite a significant net income decline.

Quiver AI Summary

Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited, a marine fuel solutions provider headquartered in Singapore, announced its 2024 financial results, showcasing significant growth following its recent IPO. The company raised a total of $9.66 million by selling 2,415,000 Class A Ordinary Shares, which began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker "UFG". In 2024, Uni-Fuels reported a 119% increase in total revenues to $155.2 million, primarily driven by a 121% rise in marine fuel sales. However, due to increased operational costs and a strategic shift away from brokerage commissions, net income dropped 86% from $1.2 million in 2023 to $0.2 million. The company expressed optimism for continued growth in 2025 through global expansion and operational efficiency improvements, highlighting their commitment to enhancing market presence in a competitive landscape.

Potential Positives

Uni-Fuels closed its initial public offering, raising a total of $9.66 million, which strengthens its capital base.

The Company experienced significant growth in sales of marine fuels, achieving a 121% year-over-year increase, suggesting effective market penetration and business expansion.

Despite a decrease in net income, gross profit increased by 40%, indicating improved sales performance and operational capacity.

Management highlighted confidence in future growth and strategic initiatives to capture market share, indicating a positive outlook for sustained revenue and profitability improvement.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased by 86% from US$1.2 million in 2023 to US$0.2 million in 2024, indicating significant challenges in maintaining profitability despite increased revenues.

Total operating expenses rose dramatically by 236%, from US$0.9 million in 2023 to approximately US$3.0 million in 2024, reflecting possible inefficiencies or mismanagement in cost control during expansion.

Gross profit margin decreased from approximately 3.2% in 2023 to about 2.1% in 2024, highlighting a concerning trend in profitability relative to rising sales volumes.

FAQ

What are the recent financial results for Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited?

For 2024, Uni-Fuels reported total revenues of $155.2 million, a 119% increase year-over-year.

How much did Uni-Fuels raise in its initial public offering?

Uni-Fuels raised approximately $9.66 million through its initial public offering, selling 2,415,000 Class A Ordinary Shares.

What factors contributed to the revenue growth in 2024?

The significant revenue growth was driven by a 121% increase in marine fuel sales, supported by expanded customer bases and ports served.

What was the change in net income for Uni-Fuels in 2024?

Net income decreased by 86% to $0.2 million in 2024 from $1.2 million in 2023.

What are Uni-Fuels' expectations for the future?

Uni-Fuels anticipates ongoing growth in 2025 driven by global expansion and enhanced operational efficiency.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: UFG), (“Uni-Fuels” or the “Company”)



, a global provider of marine fuel solutions headquartered in Singapore, today announced its financial results for year ended December 31, 2024.







Recent Developments









On January 15, 2025, the Company closed its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,100,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $8.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the Class A Ordinary Shares are offered by Uni-Fuels. The Class A Ordinary Shares commenced trading on Nasdaq Capital Market on January 14, 2025, under the ticker symbol “UFG”.













On February 4, 2025, the Underwriter exercised the over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) in full to purchase additional 315,000 Class A Ordinary Shares from the Company at the public offering price of $4.00 per share, generated gross proceeds of $1.26 million. After giving effect to the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the total number of Class A Ordinary Shares sold by the Company in the Offering increased to 2,415,000 Class A Ordinary Shares and the gross proceeds increased to $9.66 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.













Main Highlights:









In 2024, Sales of Marine Fuels reached US$155.2 million, an increase of US$85.0 million, 121% Year-Over-Year, compared to approximately US$70.2 million in 2023. As a result, Total Revenues reached US$155.2 million an increase of US$84.4 million, 119% YOY, versus US$70.8 million in 2023.













Cost Of Revenues increased approximately US$83.5 million or 122% from approximately US$68.5 million in 2023 to US$152.0 million in 2024, mainly due to growth in sales of marine fuels with increasing cost to acquire marine fuels for sales.













Gross Profit was US$2.3 million in 2023 and increased YOY in 2024 by US$0.9 million, 40%, to US$3.2 million.













Total Operating Expenses rose from US$0.9 million in 2023 to approximately US$3.0 million, a YOY increase of US$2.1 million or 236%.













As a result of these factors, Net Income decreased from US$1.2 million in 2023 to US$0.2 million in 2024, a YOY decrease of approximately US$1.0 million or 86%.













Management Commentary







“We are pleased to present our first annual results as a publicly listed company, marking a transformative year for our business and laying the groundwork for accelerated global growth” said Mr. Koh Kuan Hua, Chairman & CEO of Uni-Fuels. “Our listing on Nasdaq on January 14 of this year represents a significant milestone in our corporate journey and a strategic effort to strengthen our capital base and enhance our market presence in an increasingly competitive and globalized industry. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our capacity to capture further market share and scale our operations responsibly and efficiently to build on our early success and deliver sustained value to our shareholders.”





The Company anticipates ongoing growth in 2025, driven by its global expansion in key markets and enhanced operational efficiency, positioning it to achieve continuous improvements in revenue and profitability year-over-year.







Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024









Revenues







Total revenues increased significantly by 119% from US$70.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to US$155.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This substantial increase was primarily driven by a pronounced rise in sales of marine fuels. This growth was partially offset by a decrease in brokerage commissions, part of a strategic shift in the Company’s revenue mix.









Sales of marine fuels





– Sales of marine fuels increased by approximately US$85.0 million, or 121%, from approximately US$70.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, to approximately US$155.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This increase was attributable to strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening core business activities within the sales sector. The expansion of the Company’s sales and marketing department through additional hiring enabled the Company to conduct its own marine fuels sales. As a result, the Company substantially broadened its customer base and increased the number of ports served during the year ended December 31, 2024. The number of customers for marine fuel sales nearly doubled from 83 customers in the year ended December 31, 2023 to 156 customers in the year ended December 31, 2024, while the number of ports served rose from 51 to 87 over the same period. The successful expansion into new customer bases and supply ports resulted in a substantial increase in both the number of customers and ports where the Company arranged marine fuels supplies, subsequently leading to substantial revenue growth.









Brokerage commissions





– Brokerage commissions decreased by approximately US$0.6 million or 98% to US$12,150 for the year ended December 31, 2024, from approximately US$0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This decline was primarily due to a strategic shift towards enhancing sales activities. By allocating more resources through recruiting sales and marketing specialists and other personnel, the Company decided to leverage its resources for sales instead of referring deals to other parties for brokerage commissions during the year ended December 31, 2024. The significant reduction in the number of brokerage transactions referred, which dropped to 1 for the year ended December 31, 2024, from 85 for the year ended December 31, 2023, is reflected in the decrease in the Company’s brokerage commissions.







Cost of revenues







Cost of revenues increased by approximately US$83.5 million or 122% from approximately US$68.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to US$152.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to the growth in sales of marine fuels with increasing costs to acquire marine fuels for sales.







Gross profit







Gross profit increased by approximately US$0.9 million or 40%, from approximately US$2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to approximately US$3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The total gross profit margin for the year ended December 31, 2024, was approximately 2.1%, compared to approximately 3.2% for the year ended December 31, 2023.





Gross profit margin for sales of marine fuels decreased to 2.1% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 2.3% for the year ended December 31, 2023. This decline was primarily due to the strategic focus on expanding market presence and capturing additional market share for the reselling business. As part of the Company’s growth strategy, resources were dedicated to acquiring new customers by offering competitive prices in line with market conditions to increase market share.





Despite decreases in gross profit and gross profit margin, these decisions were part of a strategy to drive sales, expand market share, and adapt to prevailing market dynamics. By offering more competitive pricing and strategically allocating resources, the Company is able to strengthen its market position and enhance long-term profitability.







Operating expenses







Selling and marketing expenses increased to US$0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from US$0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily driven by the expansion of sales activities. Personnel were added in the sales and marketing department to strengthen customer relationships. Additionally, efforts in building and nurturing relationships with customers and business partners increased, along with business travel and marketing activities, contributing to the substantial increase.





General and administrative expenses increased by US$1.7 million to US$2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to US$0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. One significant factor was the expansion of the workforce through the recruitment of administrative staff and key management personnel to enhance operational efficiency. Professional fees related to auditing consolidated financial statements, consulting services regarding leasing new office premises, and negotiating banking facilities for business financing also contributed to the increase. These factors collectively increased total general and administrative expenses compared to the preceding year, reflecting the Company’s concerted efforts to support operational growth and strategic initiatives.







Other income







Other income increased by US$46,046 from US$9,037 for the year ended December 31, 2023 to US$55,083 for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to interest income earned from fixed deposits and an increase in other ancillary service income not within the scope of ASC 606.







Income before income taxes







Income before income taxes of US$0.3 million and US$1.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease was primarily due to lower margins resulting from increased sales activities and higher operating costs during the expansion of the Company’s operations through the recruitment of staff and additional operating expenses to support growth initiatives and enhance overall capabilities during the year ended December 31, 2024.







Income tax expense







Income tax expense decreased from US$0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to US$0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was in tandem with the decrease in income before income taxes.







Net income







As a result of the foregoing factors, net income decreased by 86% from US$1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to US$0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.







About Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited







Uni-Fuels is a fast-growing global provider of marine fuel solutions, helping shipping companies optimize fuel procurement across all markets and time zones. Founded in 2021, Uni-Fuels has evolved from modest beginnings into a dynamic, forward-thinking company. Backed by a passionate team and a growing presence across multiple locations, it has forged trusted partnerships with customers, supporting them in achieving their operational objectives with confidence, from shore to shore.





For more information, visit



www.uni-fuels.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Uni-Fuels’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







Contact Information







For Investor Relations:





Uni-Fuels Holdings Ltd





Email: investors@uni-fuels.com





Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC





Email: info@skylineccg.com











Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited





















Consolidated Balance Sheets













(Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)





























As of December 31,

























2024

















2023

















Assets













































Current Assets











































Cash









$





4,324,956













$





2,564,850













Restricted cash













-

















1,500,000













Accounts receivable, net













11,458,689

















12,807,009













Prepayments and other assets, net













229,928

















120,910















Total current assets















16,013,573

















16,992,769





















































Property and equipment, net













329,585

















395,056













Operating lease right-of-use assets













133,103

















197,863













Prepayments and other assets, net













4,457

















30,576













Deferred initial public offering (“IPO”) costs













482,183

















112,900















Total assets











$





16,962,901













$





17,729,164























































Liabilities and shareholders’ equity





















































































Liabilities













































Current liabilities











































Accounts payable









$





10,092,160













$





11,196,384













Short-term bank loans













1,510,249

















1,195,149













Amounts due to related parties













269,467

















278,001













Income tax payables













91,025

















272,437













Operating lease liabilities, current













104,267

















85,382













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













291,464

















177,737















Total current liabilities















12,358,632

















13,205,090





















































Operating lease liabilities, non-current













41,011

















127,834













Accrued expenses and other liabilities, non-current













10,153

















9,700













Deferred tax liabilities, net













8,243

















13,420















Total liabilities















12,418,039

















13,356,044























































Commitments and contingencies





















































































Shareholders’ equity











































Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 7,350,000 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) *













735

















-













Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 22,650,000 and 30,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) *













2,265

















3,000













Additional paid-in capital













3,997,000

















3,997,000













Accumulated other comprehensive income













145

















-













Retained earnings













544,717

















373,120















Total shareholders’ equity















4,544,862

















4,373,120























































Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity











$





16,962,901













$





17,729,164

























*









Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the ordinary shares issuance and share split.







































Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited





















Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income













(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)





























For the Years Ended

























December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2022

















Revenues



























































Sales of marine fuels









$





155,180,863

















67,966,869













$





19,137,919













Sales of marine fuels -related party













-

















2,184,911

















10,424,827













Brokerage commissions













12,150

















142,479

















-













Brokerage commissions -related parties













-

















491,269

















1,255,725













Total revenues













155,193,013

















70,785,528

















30,818,471







































































Cost of revenues















(152,009,204





)













(68,505,327





)













(28,414,153





)



































































Gross profit















3,183,809

















2,280,201

















2,404,318







































































Operating expenses



























































Selling and marketing













(661,892





)













(210,957





)













(146





)









General and administrative













(2,307,275





)













(672,131





)













(45,532





)









Total operating expenses













(2,969,167





)













(883,088





)













(45,678





)



































































Income from operations















214,642

















1,397,113

















2,358,640







































































Other income



























































Interest expense, net













(4,801





)













(1,907





)













-













Other income













59,884

















10,944

















4,813













Total other income, net













55,083

















9,037

















4,813







































































Income before income tax expense















269,725

















1,406,150

















2,363,453













Income tax expense













(98,128





)













(194,363





)













(386,321





)











Net income















171,597

















1,211,787

















1,977,132







































































Other comprehensive income



























































Foreign currency translation adjustments













145

















-

















-















Total comprehensive income











$





171,742

















1,211,787













$





1,977,132







































































Earnings per share*



























































Class A ordinary shares – basic and diluted









$





0.07

















-













$





-













Class B ordinary shares – basic and diluted













0.01

















0.04

















0.07







































































Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share*



























































Class A ordinary shares – basic and diluted













2,318,630

















-

















-













Class B ordinary shares – basic and diluted













27,681,370

















30,000,000

















30,000,000

























*









Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the ordinary shares issuance and share split.







































Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited





















Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity













(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)





























Class A ordinary share

















Class B ordinary share*

















Additional Paid-In

















Accumulated other comprehensive

















Retained





































Share

















Amount

















Share

















Amount

















Capital*

















income

















earnings

















Total

















Balance as of December 31, 2021















-













$





-

















30,000,000













$





3,000













$





97,001













$





-













$





284,200













$





384,201





















































































































































Net income













-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















1,977,132

















1,977,132























































































































































Balance as of December 31, 2022















-

















-

















30,000,000

















3,000

















97,001

















-

















2,261,332

















2,361,333





















































































































































Net income













-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















1,211,787

















1,211,787













Capital contribution from shareholder













-

















-

















-

















-

















3,899,999

















-

















-

















3,899,999













Dividend distribution













-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















(3,099,999





)













(3,099,999





)



















































































































































Balance as of December 31, 2023















-













$





-

















30,000,000













$





3,000













$





3,997,000













$





-













$





373,120













$





4,373,120





















































































































































Net income













-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















171,597

















171,597













Foreign currency translation adjustment













-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















145

















-

















145













Conversion of ordinary shares













7,350,000

















735

















(7,350,000





)













(735





)













-

















-

















-

















-























































































































































Balance as of December 31, 2024















7,350,000













$





735

















22,650,000













$





2,265













$





3,997,000













$





145













$





544,717













$





4,544,862

































































































































































*









Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the ordinary shares issuance and share split.







































Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited





















Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(Expressed in U.S. dollar)





























For the Years Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2022

















Cash flows from operating activities:



























































Net income









$





171,597













$





1,211,787













$





1,977,132













Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

























































Depreciation













74,490

















32,275

















-













Allowance for credit losses













(1,733





)













8,473

















4,221













Non-cash operating lease expenses













94,099

















61,406

















-













Deferred tax expenses (benefits)













(5,177





)













14,339

















(717





)

































































Change in operating assets and liabilities:

























































Accounts receivable, net













1,351,178

















(11,719,074





)













347,634













Prepayments and other assets, net













(84,024





)













(133,851





)













(725





)









Accounts payable













(1,104,224





)













9,773,464

















144,080













Income tax payables













(181,412





)













(173,012





)













387,038













Operating lease liabilities













(138,287





)













(46,053





)













-













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













155,336

















4,452

















168,193















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

















331,843





















(965,794









)

















3,026,856









































































Cash flows from investing activities:



























































Purchases of property and equipment













(9,020





)













(427,331





)













-















Net cash used in investing activities

















(9,020









)

















(427,331









)

















-









































































Cash flows from financing activities:



























































Proceeds from short-term bank loans













14,117,030

















7,551,546

















-













Repayments of short-term bank loans













(13,801,930





)













(6,356,397





)













-













Payment of offering costs related to Initial Public Offering (“IPO”)













(369,283





)













(112,900





)













-













Capital contribution from shareholder













-

















800,000

















-













Borrowings from a related party













-

















678,259

















-













Repayment of borrowings to a related party













(8,534





)













(400,258





)













-















Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

















(62,717









)

















2,160,250





















-







































































Net increase in cash and restricted cash













260,106

















767,125

















3,026,856













Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year













4,064,850

















3,297,725

















270,869













Cash and restricted cash, end of year













4,324,956

















4,064,850

















3,297,725







































































Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets



























































Cash









$





4,324,956

















2,564,850













$





3,297,725













Restricted cash













-

















1,500,000

















-















Total cash and restricted cash











$





4,324,956

















4,064,850













$





3,297,725







































































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:



























































Income tax paid









$





284,717

















361,841













$





-













Interest expenses paid













83,973

















18,280

















-







































































Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:



























































Dividend distribution against capital contribution from shareholder









$





-

















3,099,999













$





-













Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities













29,338

















259,269

















-











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.