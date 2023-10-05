Uni Charm Corporation - ADR (UNICY) Price Target Increased by 30.57% to 11.84

The average one-year price target for Uni Charm Corporation - ADR (OTC:UNICY) has been revised to 11.84 / share. This is an increase of 30.57% from the prior estimate of 9.07 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.62 to a high of 17.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.96% from the latest reported closing price of 7.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uni Charm Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNICY is 0.13%, a decrease of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.53% to 1,473K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 547K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNICY by 10.41% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 333K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNICY by 23.24% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 139K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TSONX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 95K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 65K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 22.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNICY by 29.99% over the last quarter.

