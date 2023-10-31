Uni Charm Corporation - ADR (UNICY) Price Target Increased by 13.30% to 13.42

The average one-year price target for Uni Charm Corporation - ADR (OTC:UNICY) has been revised to 13.42 / share. This is an increase of 13.30% from the prior estimate of 11.84 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.79 to a high of 18.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 97.56% from the latest reported closing price of 6.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uni Charm Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNICY is 0.13%, a decrease of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 1,462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 547K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNICY by 10.41% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 333K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNICY by 23.24% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 139K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TSONX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 95K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 57K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNICY by 14.10% over the last quarter.

