Uni-Bio Science Names New Director, Grants Share Options

November 07, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd. (HK:0690) has released an update.

Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd. has appointed Ms. Zhang Qing as a non-executive director and granted her share options as part of her remuneration package. The share options are provided as an incentive without performance targets, aligning with the company’s strategy to focus on governance and long-term commitment. This move is seen as beneficial for both Ms. Zhang and the shareholders, minimizing cash payments while enhancing her dedication to the company.

