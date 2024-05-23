Uni-Asia Group Ltd. Hosts Successful AGM

Uni-Asia Group Ltd. (SG:CHJ) has released an update.

Uni-Asia Group Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 30, 2024, at M Hotel Singapore, with key executives including Executive Chairman Michio Tanamoto and CEO Masahiro Iwabuchi in attendance. The Chairman introduced the management team and directors, and the meeting proceeded with a quorum present. Key personnel from the company’s Hong Kong and Tokyo offices were also introduced, highlighting the firm’s leadership in the shipping and maritime business as well as property investment.

