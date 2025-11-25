Is UNH's Hybrid Care Strategy Reshaping the Health System Playbook?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is continuously strengthening its hybrid care model in the United States, blending technology, data and in-person care to enhance the patient experience. As this approach gains traction domestically, the company is also extending parts of its hybrid-care strategy to select international markets through Optum, aiming to provide more connected care across key regions in North America, Europe and Asia.

At the core of UNH’s hybrid care strategy is a commitment to making healthcare more convenient and affordable without compromising quality. By blending in-person visits with digital consultations, remote monitoring and AI-driven analytics, the company aims to improve care continuity. This approach will not only boost patient engagement but also help to reduce waiting times and minimize unnecessary hospital visits.

UNH’s global strategy is also powered by the combined strength of both UnitedHealthcare and Optum. UnitedHealthcare provides insurance and benefit solutions across several international markets, while Optum drives the digital and data backbone that supports care delivery worldwide. By teaming up with international providers and investing in digital health infrastructure, UNH is not just sharing its care expertise but also encouraging collaborations that could help promote better consistency in care practices across different regions.

As the healthcare world changes, UNH’s hybrid care model could serve as the new playbook for an industry seeking to find the right balance of technology, accessibility and compassion. If things keep progressing, this could be the blueprint for others to follow in shaping the future of care delivery.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of UNH’s major competitors in the hybrid care models are Elevance Health, Inc. ELV and Humana Inc. HUM.

Elevance is enhancing its hybrid healthcare capabilities by blending data-driven insights with a growing network of in-person and virtual care options. Through Carelon, ELV is bringing together analytics, behavioral health and coordinated care models to boost outcomes and cut down on costs.

Humana is making strides in a hybrid model of care, enhancing home-based services, virtual care and value-driven physician networks. HUM focuses on taking a proactive approach to managing chronic conditions using digital tools and coordinated teams to improve outcomes.

UnitedHealth’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of UNH have declined 36.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s fall of 31.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, UnitedHealth trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, above the industry average of 15. UNH carries a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealth’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $16.29 per share, implying a 41.1% drop from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UNH stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

