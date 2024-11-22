Unhappy With Your Higher 2025 Social Security Tax Bill? Here's the Silver Lining.

Although Social Security has existed for many decades, a good number of its rules tend to change from one year to the next. For example, in 2025, Social Security benefits will increasing by 2.5%. And the earnings-test limits for those who work while receiving benefits are also going up. That should allow seniors to earn more money without having a portion of their Social Security payments withheld.

But there are a few less positive changes happening with Social Security in 2025. For one thing, qualifying for benefits in retirement will get harder as the amount of earnings needed to earn a single work credit increases from $1,730 to $1,810.

Social Security also has a wage cap that dictates how much income is taxed each year to fund it. In 2024, the wage cap was $168,600. But in 2025, it's increasing to $176,100.

This means that if you're a higher earner, you should gear up to pay Social Security taxes on an additional $7,500 of income. But while that may not be news you want to hear, there's a plus side you should know about.

Higher taxes mean higher benefits

Having to pay Social Security taxes on an extra $7,500 of earnings means you're looking at paying up to $930 more in 2025. The full $930 increase will apply to you if you're self-employed and don't have an employer to split that tab with. Otherwise, only half that amount ($465) will come out of your own pocket.

You may not exactly be thrilled with the idea of having to pay more into Social Security. But remember, the more of your earnings you pay taxes on, the larger a monthly benefit you might set yourself up for in retirement. So what you lose in one regard, you gain in another.

Things could be much worse

If the idea of having to pay Social Security taxes on $176,100 of income in 2025 sounds unappealing, consider this. In the past, some lawmakers have proposed lifting the wage cap substantially beyond where it sits today, and for 2025. And others have suggested that there should be no wage cap at all, but rather, that workers should pay into Social Security on all of their income.

When you consider these alternatives, a $7,500 wage cap increase doesn't seem so bad. It's going to cost you something. But if you're a very high earner, try to imagine how much money you're saving by not having to pay Social Security taxes on wages beyond the $176,100 mark.

Take the good with the bad

The reality is that most workers won't feel the impact of Social Security's higher wage cap in 2025. If you're someone who's going to be affected by it, you're not expected to jump for joy. But also, don't assume that nothing good will come from this change.

You may end up very grateful for a more generous Social Security benefit down the line. And while we don't know what the future has in store, for now, be thankful for getting a break on the portion of your salary that's not subject to Social Security taxes.

