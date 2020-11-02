Unhappy with or Skeptical of TAA?

By Rob Brown, Ph.D., CFA, Julex Capital Advisory Board Member

“Advisors tend to be somewhat skeptical about Tactical Asset Allocation. A large part of this skepticism stems from a misunderstanding about the role of tactical strategies within a portfolio. In this webinar, Dr. Rob Brown explains some of these misconceptions and misunderstandings, as well as begins to make the case for the appropriate usage of tactical strategies.”

Click here to see the webinar.

[wce_code id=192]

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.