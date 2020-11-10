US Markets

Unhappy Canada PM Trudeau urges provinces to do more to fight coronavirus

Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

A visibly unhappy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the country's 10 provinces to take stricter measures against a second wave of the coronavirus sweeping the country.

"We are seeing record spikes this morning across the country so I urge the premiers and the mayors to please do the right thing - act now to protect public health," he told a news conference. Over the past week Canada has posted a daily average of more than 3,800 cases.

