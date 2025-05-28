$UNH stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UNH stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,756,591,711 of trading volume.

$UNH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UNH:

$UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J HEMSLEY (CEO, UHG) purchased 86,700 shares for an estimated $25,019,019

JOHN F REX (President & CFO) purchased 17,175 shares for an estimated $4,999,919

TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN has made 2 purchases buying 2,533 shares for an estimated $1,003,361 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KRISTEN GIL purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $1,003,329

JOHN H NOSEWORTHY purchased 300 shares for an estimated $93,646

$UNH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,568 institutional investors add shares of $UNH stock to their portfolio, and 2,007 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UNH Government Contracts

We have seen $26,205,285,655 of award payments to $UNH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$UNH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$UNH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNH in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 05/21/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

$UNH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNH recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $UNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $367.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sidharth Sahoo from HSBC set a target price of $270.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Justin Lake from Wolfe Research set a target price of $390.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 David MacDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $360.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Ann Hynes from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $350.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $355.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $374.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $575.0 on 04/21/2025

