UNH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $244.13, changing hands as high as $244.61 per share. UnitedHealth Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNH's low point in its 52 week range is $208.07 per share, with $287.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $243.75.

