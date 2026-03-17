UNH Expands Doulas: Better Outcomes or Margin Play Ahead?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is stepping deeper into maternal care with its nationwide expansion of doula support across employer-sponsored plans. The move signals a patient-first approach, offering emotional, physical and educational guidance throughout pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum.

The United States continues to struggle with high maternal mortality rates and costly complications. Doula support has been linked to fewer preterm births, lower cesarean rates and improved postpartum mental health. For UnitedHealthcare, these outcomes are not just clinical wins; they translate into lower claims and reduced long-term care expenses.

What stands out is the scale. With millions of members potentially eligible and around 220,000 annual deliveries within its employer plans, UNH is positioning doulas as part of a broader shift toward preventive, value-based care. The flexibility of access, virtual or in-person, also aligns with evolving consumer expectations around personalized healthcare.

Execution will be critical for UNH, as the success of its doula expansion will largely depend on employer adoption and consistent member utilization. Integrating non-clinical support into traditional insurance frameworks also requires thoughtful alignment to ensure its effectiveness is not diluted. At the same time, the initiative reflects a broader industry shift toward preventive and human-centered care, where early support and improved experiences can contribute to better outcomes while gradually influencing cost structures over the long term.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of UNH’s major competitors in the healthcare service provider space are Elevance Health, Inc. ELV and Humana Inc. HUM.

Elevance Health is scaling doula access, expanding coverage across commercial and Medicaid plans while investing in workforce development and partnerships. By embedding doulas into provider networks and virtual care models, ELV is positioning them as a core lever to improve outcomes and address maternal health disparities on a large scale.

Humana has been steadily building its maternal care ecosystem through programs like HumanaBeginnings, which combine care management, incentives and doula support, particularly in Medicaid plans. HUM’s approach leans on value-based maternity models, aligning provider incentives with better outcomes while integrating community-based support services to improve care continuity.

UnitedHealth’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of UNH have declined 13.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s fall of 14%.



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From a valuation standpoint, UnitedHealth trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, above the industry average of 13.37. UNH carries a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealth’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.70 per share, implying 8.3% growth from the year-ago period.



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UNH stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.