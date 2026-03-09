UNH Deploys AI in Optum Rx to Tackle Pharmacy Fraud and Cost Leakage

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) throughout its healthcare network, and its pharmacy benefits division is making significant strides. The company has rolled out new AI features in Optum Rx aimed at better identifying fraud, waste and abuse (FWA) in pharmacy claims. This initiative is part of UNH’s larger plan to leverage data analytics to manage healthcare costs while enhancing the efficiency of its service platforms.

The AI-powered system analyzes massive volumes of prescription and billing data to identify unusual patterns that could indicate fraudulent or improper claims. It can highlight issues like duplicate prescriptions, odd refill frequencies or discrepancies in billing information. By automating large parts of the review process, Optum Rx allows its compliance teams to focus on the most relevant cases rather than manually screening thousands of routine transactions.

Technology also plays a crucial role in enhancing patient safety. The AI models can detect potential medication risks, including overlapping drug therapies or unusual dosing patterns before prescriptions are finalized. This provides pharmacists and auditors an opportunity to intervene early, reducing the likelihood of medication errors while strengthening regulatory compliance across pharmacy networks.

This initiative reflects how UNH is leveraging technology to boost operational efficiency across its healthcare services platform. With increasing scrutiny on pharmacy benefit managers, AI-powered monitoring tools could enable Optum Rx to improve transparency, minimize cost leakage and foster sustainable growth for the UnitedHealth ecosystem.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of UNH’s major competitors in the AI-enabled healthcare solutions are Elevance Health, Inc. ELV and Humana Inc. HUM.

Elevance Health is also expanding its use of advanced analytics and AI to strengthen claims monitoring and care management. ELV is investing in data platforms within its Carelon unit to identify billing irregularities, optimize pharmacy utilization and improve overall cost transparency.

Humana has been integrating AI and predictive analytics across its pharmacy and care delivery platforms. Through its pharmacy services and insurance operations, HUM uses data-driven tools to detect abnormal claim patterns and improve oversight of prescription utilization and billing practices.

UnitedHealth’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of UNH have declined 40.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 35.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, UnitedHealth trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, above the industry average of 13.81. UNH carries a Value Score of B.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealth’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.70 per share, implying 8.3% growth from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UNH stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.