UNG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the UNG ETF (Symbol: UNG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.39, changing hands as high as $7.55 per share. UNG shares are currently trading up about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.87 per share, with $24.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.47.

