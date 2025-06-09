UNFI's Q3 Earnings Coming Up: What Investors Need to Understand

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI is likely to register growth in its top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on June 10.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $7.85 billion, implying a 4.6% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days to 24 cents per share, indicating a substantial increase from 10 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. UNFI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 408.7%, on average. (Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Things to Know Ahead of UNFI’s Q3 Earnings

United Natural continues to showcase growth and operational resilience, fueled by strong demand within its wholesale segment and growing consumer preference for natural and organic products. The company is capitalizing on these favorable trends through targeted strategic initiatives — including customer base expansion, distribution network optimization and increased investment in automation — which are boosting both efficiency and market reach.



The company’s lean management practices have been instrumental in enhancing operational effectiveness by aligning supply with evolving customer needs and delivering meaningful cost savings. Notably, the natural products category remains the key growth driver across UNFI’s portfolio, a trend expected to persist in the coming quarters.



In addition, disciplined SG&A management, ongoing supply-chain optimization and productivity improvements are further supporting United Natural’s performance. The continuation of such trends is expected to have positively impacted the company’s fiscal third-quarter performance.

United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

United Natural Foods, Inc. price-eps-surprise | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers for UNFI Stock

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for United Natural this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



United Natural currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



The Hershey Company HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.83% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. The consensus mark for Hershey’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.5 billion, which indicates an increase of 20% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 99 cents, indicating a 22.1% decline from the year-ago period. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.6%, on average.



Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.62% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2025 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mondelez’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $8.9 billion, which indicates an increase of 6.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mondelez’s quarterly EPS is pegged at 68 cents, indicating a 20.9% decline from the year-ago period. MDLZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average.



The J. M. Smucker Company SJM currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.42% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, which indicates a drop of 0.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. SJM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Smucker’s fiscal fourth-quarter EPS is pegged at $2.25, which implies a 15.4% decrease year over year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.