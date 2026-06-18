Is UNFI Stock Still Worth Buying After Its Big Run and Mixed Sales?

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI has rallied sharply, raising a harder question than the chart alone suggests. The stock is no longer a simple turnaround idea, yet valuation still looks low.



The debate now centers on balance. UNFI is showing better earnings, cash flow and leverage, but sales declined, the latest quarter missed expectations and optimization actions continue to reshape the business.

UNFI Valuation Still Looks Undemanding

UNFI trades at 0.09X forward 12-month sales, below the 0.76X level for its Zacks sub-industry and below broader sector and market multiples. That low sales multiple gives the stock a value angle even after shares gained 47.4% year to date and 131.2% over the trailing 12 months.



The company’s five-year range adds context. UNFI has traded as high as 0.11X and as low as 0.02X forward sales, with a median of 0.06X. The $53 price target reflects 0.10X forward 12-month sales, so the valuation case rests on modest multiple support.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UNFI Profit Growth Supports the Bull Case

Profit trends look cleaner than sales trends. Adjusted EBITDA rose 16.6% year over year to $183 million in the fiscal third quarter, while adjusted earnings increased 75% to 77 cents per share.



Free cash flow was $54 million in the quarter, and year-to-date free cash flow reached $243 million, up $90 million from the prior-year period. Net debt fell to $1.63 billion, and the net leverage ratio improved to 2.5X, the lowest level since fiscal 2018.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock refinanced its $2.53 billion asset-based lending facility, extending maturity to April 2031 and lowering annual borrowing costs by about $2 million. Repurchases of nearly 1 million shares through the end of May for about $38 million add to the flexibility argument. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

UNFI Sales Weakness Tempers the Upside

The caution starts with the top line. Net sales fell 4.2% year over year to $7.72 billion and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.88 billion. The decline included an approximate 450-basis-point drag from optimization actions.



Conventional sales dropped 13.6% to $3.14 billion, tied to network optimization and the Allentown transition. Retail sales declined 10.1% to $515 million due to planned store closures.



That makes valuation only part of the decision. Kroger Co. KR, one of the largest U.S. food retailers, offers a grocery-demand comparison point. Sysco Corporation SYY, a wholesale food distributor, offers a broader food-distribution reference for scale.

United Natural Outlook Keeps Debate Alive

Management narrowed fiscal 2026 guidance while maintaining full-year midpoints. Net sales are now expected at $31.1-$31.3 billion, compared with the prior range of $31-$31.4 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $685-$705 million, net income at $55-$70 million and adjusted earnings at $2.40-$2.60 per share. The narrower ranges indicate better visibility, but the backdrop still includes competition, fuel and transportation pressure and macro sensitivity.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UNFI Rating Signals Need More Context

The bottom line is that UNFI still has an investment case, but it is not one-dimensional. Margin expansion, cash flow and valuation argue in its favor, while sales disruption and industry headwinds keep the risk-reward balance measured.



UNFI is framed with a Neutral view, and no Zacks Rank or Zacks Style Scores are provided. That absence matters because the Zacks Rank reflects earnings-estimate revision trends, while Style Scores compare value, growth and momentum characteristics.



Without those score-based signals, investors may need to lean more on execution, guidance and valuation discipline. For now, the stock’s appeal depends on whether profitability can keep outweighing uneven sales trends.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.