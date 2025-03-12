$UNFI stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UNFI stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,167,503 of trading volume.

$UNFI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UNFI:

$UNFI insiders have traded $UNFI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIELLE BENEDICT (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,202 shares for an estimated $499,711 .

. MARK BUSHWAY (President, Natural & CSCO) sold 13,700 shares for an estimated $438,400

$UNFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $UNFI stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

