UNFI Q3 Earnings Call Puts Focus on 2027 Growth Path

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI used its third-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto keep investors focused less on the headline miss and more on the shape of the business into next year. Management emphasized steady execution, stronger profitability, deleveraging and a return to sales growth in fiscal 2027.



The quarter itself was mixed on paper. Adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents, delivering a negative surprise of 4.9%. The company reported revenues of $7.72 billion, which missed the consensus mark of $7.88 billion by 2%, but executives argued the underlying business tracked in line with its targeted market after planned optimization actions.

United Natural Foods, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

UNFI Keeps Its Message on Underlying Demand

Chief executive officer Sandy Douglas framed the quarter around a value-creation strategy aimed at serving differentiated grocers, natural retailers and other food sellers pursuing sharper local positioning. He said UNFI’s addressable market remains a growing $90 billion opportunity and described customer demand across those segments as resilient.



Douglas said reported sales were distorted by accretive optimization actions and by the unwind of a short-term project for one customer. In his telling, those were planned drags rather than signs of demand erosion.



That point became central to the call. Management repeatedly returned to the idea that, stripped of those items, sales were in line with low-single-digit growth in its target market and positioned to improve next year.

United Natural Foods Presses on Profitability

President and CFO Giorgio Tarditi pointed to a clearer margin story. Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 16.6% to $183 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved about 40 basis points to roughly 2.4% of sales.



Gross margin expanded to 13.6% from 13.4%, helped by optimization actions and customer mix, while operating expenses fell nearly 7% and dropped to 12.4% of sales from 12.7%. Management tied that improvement to cost actions, network changes and better distribution-center productivity.



Adjusted EPS rose from 44 cents a year ago to 77 cents, even as it fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management leaned on that year-over-year improvement to argue that the company is gaining traction on efficiency and cost control.

UNFI Highlights Technology and Lean Efforts

Douglas spent much of the prepared remarks on execution inside the network. He said UNFI expanded its AI-powered supply chain and procurement planning platform across all distribution centers and is now working through the supplier-facing side of that deployment.



He also pointed to wider use of Samsara in fleet operations and to further rollout of a cloud-based warehouse management system. Those efforts, he said, are already showing up in better fill rates, stronger delivery performance and tighter inventory management.



Tarditi added that lean daily management is now in place at 40 distribution centers, up four from the prior quarter. He credited that combination of technology and lean practices with higher throughput, improving service levels and stronger free cash flow conversion.

United Natural Foods Narrows Outlook Ranges

Management reiterated fiscal 2026 midpoint guidance while narrowing ranges for net sales, net income, EPS, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. Tarditi described that move as a sign of confidence in the forecasting process and in execution through the back half of the year.



He also said some profitability benefits arrived earlier than expected in the third quarter. That allowed the company to absorb a more dynamic fourth-quarter backdrop while still holding the midpoint of its adjusted EBITDA outlook at $695 million.



Still, management embedded higher fuel and transportation costs into its fourth-quarter thinking and plans to step up investment in technology, supply chain and commercial capabilities as fiscal 2026 closes.

UNFI Q&A Centers on Growth and Fuel Risk

Analyst questions quickly pushed toward the quality of the top line. A Wells Fargo analyst asked about underlying natural and organic trends, and Douglas responded that the business is tracking with the addressable market, while Tarditi said the two-year stack in natural sales has stayed in the mid-teens across the last five quarters.



A Guggenheim analyst pressed on whether UNFI should outgrow its target market. Douglas answered more cautiously, saying the company expects to perform in line with that market, with upside coming from stronger customer support and share gains rather than from a structurally faster baseline.



Fuel was the other main point of scrutiny. Analysts from UBS and R5 Capital asked about diesel costs and margin pressure, and Tarditi said UNFI is using hedging, contractual protections and route optimization to manage the issue, while still assuming higher fuel expense in the fourth quarter.

United Natural Foods Leaves a Disciplined Tone

The clearest signal from the call was management’s insistence that fiscal 2027 should mark a return to growth for the broader wholesale business as larger optimization actions are lapped. That message was delivered with confidence, but not with a major change in the long-term algorithm.



At the same time, UNFI paired that growth message with balance-sheet progress. Free cash flow reached $54 million in the quarter, net debt fell to $1.63 billion, and net leverage improved to 2.5x, giving management more room to invest while continuing to reduce leverage and repurchase shares opportunistically.

Zacks Signals for UNFI

UNFI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of A, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of A. In Zacks’ framework, the strongest combinations are typically Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) stocks paired with A or B style grades, while a Rank #3 can still be held, with higher grades viewed more favorably than lower ones. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



That leaves UNFI with strong value and growth characteristics on paper, but a more neutral overall rank. The current Zacks Rank can also change as earnings estimate revisions move in the days and weeks after results, making post-report estimate trends an important factor to watch.



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